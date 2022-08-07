A drone has recorded how the Greek coast guard has pushed back a migrant boat toward Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea, the defense ministry said on Sunday.

“On Aug. 7, 2022, it was detected by a UAV of our Naval Forces, that a boat with irregular migrants was prevented and pushed into our territorial waters by the Greek coast guard boat,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Information on the irregular migrant boat was reported to the Coast Guard Command,” it added.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.