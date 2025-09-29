Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş highlighted that Türkiye’s full membership in the European Union would contribute to “Europe’s institutional identity.” Kurtulmuş was speaking at a joint news conference with Laszlo Köver, speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, in Budapest on Monday.

Kurtulmuş noted that the Republic of Türkiye was a “great state with both Eastern and European features” and its contribution would be more to Europe than itself if it were accepted into the bloc.

For decades, Türkiye has pursued full membership in the bloc, but the admission process has stalled for a variety of reasons, often unfairly. However, the Russia-Ukraine conflict brought Türkiye and the EU closer together as the bloc considered a joint defense mechanism.

Kurtulmuş thanked Hungary for its support of Türkiye’s membership process during the former’s presidency of the bloc. “Today, Europe is at a strategic intersection. It will either succumb to its own infighting or reach out to others with a new perspective on peace, to strengthen European values,” the Turkish speaker said.

Turkish-Hungarian ties

On relations between Türkiye and Hungary, Kurtulmuş said they have been exemplary, exceptionally friendly and cooperative.”

“If we were to describe the relationship between the two countries, the word ‘excellent’ would certainly be appropriate. These relations, which have been elevated to the level of enhanced strategic cooperation, continue to advance step by step. Most recently, during our president’s visit for the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), another step forward was taken. With the 17 memorandums signed at the last meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, the legal basis of our relations in nearly every field was solidified. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation in areas such as defense, energy, tourism, education and culture,” he said.

Kurtulmuş added that the strong ties between the governments and leaders of the two countries would be further enhanced through the agreement signed between their Parliaments.

“Hungary is a friend, a brother and a part of the OTS, which stretches across a vast geography from Central Asia to Europe. The 300-million-strong OTS, extending from Central Asia deep into Europe, is a key region that can contribute to the establishment of peace and friendship in a world that has lost its order,” he said.