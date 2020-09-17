Turkish Foreign Ministry decried on Thursday European Parliament's (EP) condemnation of Turkey's actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling it "unacceptable."

Stating that the condemnation is based solely on "EU solidarity" and serves the interests of some member states rather than being based on facts, the Foreign Ministry statement expressed that this "unfair recommendation decision" does not comply with EP's so-called objective stance. The statement also reminded that the EP does not have a say in the maritime law and its persistence in commenting on the issue only causes it to be "discredited."

"Neither EP nor the EU nor any EU states have the right to determine any third party state's borders or jurisdiction areas," the statement highlighted.

"If EP and other EU institutions are sincere in their intention to come up with reconciliation on the crisis, they should only act as a facilitator or mediator. They should approach Turkey without any prejudices," the statement further added, calling on the EP and EU to be impartial.

Highlighting that Turkey has proven its positive intentions over the issue multiple times, the statement expressed that the country has only acted in a prudent manner despite various provocations.

It emphasized that Turkey will continue to protect both its and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' (TRNC) rights in the region.

On Thursday, EP stated that it "condemns Turkey’s actions" and "express full solidarity with the two member states," referring to Greece and Greek Cypriots. It also called on Turkey to "immediately" put an end to its activities in the region, claiming that they are "illegal."

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast. Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Ankara and the TRNC in the region. Dialogue about fairly sharing resources will be a win-win for all sides, Turkish officials say.