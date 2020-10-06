The EU “succumbed to blackmail” by Greece and Greek Cypriot administration at the recent EU summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a videoconference call on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan discussed Eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh crises with German Chancellor Merkel.

He noted that the EU leaders’ summit has failed to come to a conclusion that would provide the basis for dialogue and cooperation with Turkey and has submitted to Greek blackmail despite Turkey’s favorable attitude.

Erdoğan also noted that Europe’s significant interests should not be sacrificed for the evil interests of some member-states.

Regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Erdoğan said U.N. resolutions need to be implemented to end the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

The head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın attended the videoconference meeting, according to the statement.