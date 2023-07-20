Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the importance of Türkiye-European Union relations amid ongoing geopolitical issues.

In her remarks before a meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock argued that it is time to think strategically in relations with Türkiye.

"Obviously, urgent reforms are needed in Türkiye. But it's also clear that the EU should work with Türkiye, a key regional partner," she remarked.

Baerbock added that Türkiye is a strategically important actor and a neighbor of the union.

She maintained that the relevant process is frozen about Türkiye's accession to the union.

Baerbock claimed that Türkiye didn't fulfill its obligations in the rule of law and human rights domains.

However, she said: "We should look at how we can maintain the dialogue and closer cooperation with Türkiye."