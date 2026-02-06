Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the European Commission’s commissioner for enlargement, Marta Kos, in Ankara on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry’s official NSosyal media account, it said the two held talks in the Turkish capital and shared images from the meeting.

In a joint statement released following the talks, Fidan and Kos confirmed Türkiye’s status as a candidate country and welcomed renewed mutual engagement in areas of shared interest, pledging to translate dialogue into concrete steps. They said five high-level dialogue meetings held in 2025 had helped advance EU support for Türkiye’s efforts to host refugees under temporary protection and improve Turkish citizens’ access to multiple-entry Schengen Area visas.

The two sides said recent global and regional developments have further underscored the strategic importance of Türkiye-EU relations. Fidan called for swiftly overcoming existing obstacles in bilateral ties and urged cooperation within a more comprehensive, institutional and multilayered framework. Both sides agreed that strengthening cooperation in areas including security and connectivity is of strategic importance in light of ongoing regional and global challenges.

Fidan and Kos also emphasized closer coordination to shape a regional connectivity agenda covering energy, transport, digitalization and trade, aimed at boosting stability, resilience and sustainable growth in the Black Sea, South Caucasus and Central Asia, highlighting Türkiye’s role as a central geopolitical actor in the region.

On economic ties, both sides reaffirmed the importance of Türkiye-EU economic integration. Fidan stressed the growing urgency of modernizing the customs union amid changing global trade dynamics, geopolitical and economic uncertainty, supply chain vulnerabilities, and the green and digital transitions. They agreed to continue working to improve the customs union’s implementation and to unlock its full potential to support competitiveness, economic security and resilience.

The sides welcomed the gradual resumption of European Investment Bank operations in Türkiye and said they intend to strengthen cooperation with the bank to support innovation-driven and sustainable projects in Türkiye and neighboring regions.

They also welcomed the adoption of a European Commission decision easing access for Turkish citizens to multiple-entry Schengen visas and underscored the importance of advancing the Visa Liberalization Dialogue, alongside enhanced cooperation on security and migration through high-level dialogue mechanisms.

Marking the anniversary of the devastating 2023 earthquakes, Kos paid tribute to those affected and reaffirmed the EU’s solidarity with Türkiye, including 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in emergency and reconstruction support. Fidan, citing the EU’s solidarity during the disaster, emphasized the importance of Türkiye-EU cooperation in all fields for the security, stability and prosperity of Europe.