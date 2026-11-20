Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye's relations with the European Union should not be held hostage by the Greek Cypriot administration, warning that allowing the Cyprus dispute to determine the future of bilateral cooperation would be a misguided strategy.

Fidan made the remarks during a meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto in Ankara, ministry sources said Friday.

During the meeting, Fidan expressed appreciation for Fitto's constructive role and efforts to strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and the EU, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to advancing relations with the bloc.

He emphasized that Türkiye and the EU could take significant steps forward based on shared interests, stressing that allowing the Greek Cypriot administration to hold the future of Türkiye-EU relations hostage was not a sound strategy.

Fidan also highlighted the importance of modernizing the Türkiye-EU Customs Union, saying the move would serve the mutual economic interests of both sides.

The minister noted that efforts to update the trade agreement should not be linked to the Cyprus issue, calling for economic cooperation to be pursued independently of political disagreements over the island.