Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman said no agreement had been reached on confidence-building measures following talks with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, as the two sides prepare for separate meetings with U.N. officials in New York.

Erhürman said Thursday’s meeting was “better” than their previous talks but that the sides remained at the stage of listening to each other’s positions on substantive issues.

“There is currently no issue that has been resolved in terms of confidence-building measures,” Erhürman told a news conference following the meeting.

“On the remaining substantive issues, the two sides are only at the stage of listening to each other’s thoughts and views. That is the clear picture,” he said.

The two leaders met under U.N. auspices in the United Nations Protected Area in Nicosia (Lefkoşa), discussing confidence-building measures, methodology and substantive issues related to the decadeslong Cyprus dispute.

The United Nations described the talks as a “good discussion” and said the two leaders would brief U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on their work and discuss the way forward during upcoming engagements in New York.

Erhürman said seven confidence-building measures remain under discussion, adding that the Turkish Cypriot side had already accepted six but that no agreement had been reached on opening new crossing points.

He also welcomed Greek Cypriot statements describing the citizenship status of Turkish Cypriots born to mixed marriages as a humanitarian issue, calling the position a step forward. Erhürman said the matter should also be viewed as a human rights issue.

Despite continued dialogue, Erhürman accused the Greek Cypriot side of taking steps that he said undermined efforts to build trust between the communities.

Erhürman raised concerns over closer ties and agreements between the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel, arguing that such developments did not contribute to the negotiating environment and instead undermined confidence.

Christodoulides, speaking separately after the meeting, said the two sides were not yet “on the same page” but said he had presented new proposals covering confidence-building measures, methodology and substantive issues. He said the proposals could lead to positive developments.

The two leaders’ meeting came as the United Nations continues efforts to revive negotiations over the divided island. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, with the Greek Cypriot administration controlling the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) controlling the north. The TRNC is recognized only by Türkiye at the moment.

Erhürman said he would travel to New York on Sept. 23 and was scheduled to meet Guterres and the U.N. chief’s personal envoy on the island, María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said there was also no agreement yet on a four-point methodology discussed as part of efforts to move the negotiations forward.

The U.N. has said the leaders will use their upcoming contacts in New York to brief Guterres on their work and discuss the next steps in the Cyprus process.