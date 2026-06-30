Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met the European Union's top diplomat as well as the bloc's commissioners for enlargement and for home affairs and migration on Tuesday, Turkish diplomatic sources said, as Ankara and Brussels seek to deepen cooperation on shared priorities.

Fidan met Kaja Kallas, Marta Kos and Magnus Brunner in the capital Ankara.

Further details on the meeting were not immediately available.

The two-day visit of the European officials starting on Monday came ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, which is scheduled for July 7-8.

The delegation was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier on Tuesday and also held talks with other top officials, including Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

For decades, Türkiye and the bloc enjoyed good trade ties and cooperation on migration. However, relations have been strained over multiple issues, including the prolonged process of expansion of the scope of the customs union agreement and maritime issues with Greece and Greek Cyprus.