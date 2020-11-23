A German frigate participating in EU-led Operation Irini unlawfully stopped and searched a commercial Turkish cargo vessel, carrying food and paint supplies to Libya, in the Eastern Mediterranean, security sources said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, the Hamburg frigate led by a Greek commander, stopped the Libya-bound vessel ROSELINA-A in international waters, south of the Morea Peninsula late Sunday and carried out an unlawful search.

The search was made without informing the flag-carrier nation's authorities, as per international maritime law, security sources said, adding that all containers were searched by the frigate personnel, who boarded the vessel from a helicopter.

The soldiers left the cargo ship after finding out that it contained nothing but food and paint supplies, sources said, adding that it was heading to the Misrata Port in Libya.

Sources also noted that the frigate violated the U.N. Convention on the High Seas, which determines the countries' rights and responsibilities in terms of their use of the world's oceans.

Operation Irini, approved by EU foreign ministers on March 31, aims to operate in the air and sea and with satellites to ensure that all countries respect a ban on providing arms to the parties involved in the Libyan conflict.

Seven countries are participating in Operation Irini, named after the Greek word for peace, including Italy, Greece, France, Germany, Poland, Malta and Luxembourg, with frigates and maritime patrol aircraft.

Although the operation aims to enforce the U.N. arms embargo on Libya's warring sides, it mainly focuses on maritime activities in the Mediterranean, while Haftar's side – the enemy of the legitimate Libyan administration – continues to receive arms and ammunition mainly by air and land, according to Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

The U.N. recognizes the Libyan government headed by Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been providing arms and military equipment to Haftar's forces.

Some 70 resupply flights have landed in eastern airports in support of Haftar's forces since July 8, Stephanie Williams, deputy head of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for political affairs, told the U.N. Security Council (UNSC).

In June, the Greek navy tried to stop Turkish frigates and a Turkish cargo ship en route to Libya, later retreating after a warning from the Turkish ships.