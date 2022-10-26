Greece should see Türkiye as a strong and reliable partner instead of a threat, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday, indicating that this approach would be a great achievement for NATO as well as for the region.

“Our only goal is to ensure the security of our country. Our expectation from our neighbors is that they respect our sovereign rights and act in accordance with international law, reason and logic. Within this scope, despite all the provocative actions and rhetoric, we make great efforts to keep the channels of dialogue with our neighbor Greece always open, and we always extend our hand for peace for the stability of our region,” Akar said at a major Turkish defense event in Istanbul, the SAHA Expo.

“While we were approaching the problems with peaceful solutions, some well-known Greek politicians invented a discourse called 'New Ottoman' to cover up their dreams of 'Megali Idea.'”

“It is Greece itself that is expansionist,” Akar added, responding to accusations toward Türkiye.

“It is Greece itself that comes right under our noses and constantly provokes and threatens Türkiye.”

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, maritime boundaries, airspace, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea and migrants.

Ankara accuses Athens of illegally militarizing Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean and questions Greece’s sovereignty over them. There is also a dispute over the exploitation of mineral resources in the Aegean.

The most recent incidents to have spurred tensions include two Greek coast guard boats opening fire on a cargo ship in international waters, continued pushbacks by Greek elements recorded by Turkish UAVs and the harassment of Turkish fighter jets on a NATO mission by Greece’s Russian-made S-300s.

It was reported recently that Turkish jets on a reconnaissance mission, flying in international airspace, were harassed by a Greek defense system stationed on Crete.

Meanwhile, Akar met several of his counterparts at the defense fair.

Akar met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues, including military education cooperation and the defense industry.

Akar stressed that the friendship and fellowship between the two countries continue at the highest level with the understanding of "One nation, two states," a famed motto for their bilateral ties.

"At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on the further development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as regional security issues was held," said a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Akar also met Libyan Prime Minister and Defense Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Akar and Dbeibah exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, primarily cooperation in military training and the defense industry.

He also met with Pakistani Defense and Production Minister Muhammad Israr Tareen and Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah.

Akar also congratulated British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on his reappointment following Rishi Sunak becoming the country's new prime minister.

On Wednesday Akar is expected to meet Wallace, who will be in Türkiye at his official invitation. Akar met his British counterpart on Oct. 6-7 during his visit to London.

Organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA), the expo exhibits cutting-edge defense products from Türkiye and other countries.

The event also hosts top officials from governments and armies from dozens of countries.