Greek harassment of Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas could have "dangerous consequences," the spokesperson of the ruling party said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the capital Ankara, spokesperson Ömer Çelik warned that the response to these violations would create a situation that the world does not want.

He called on Greek authorities to heed diplomacy and steer clear of harassing Turkish jets.

Çelik also slammed Western hypocrisy, saying that those who criticize Türkiye for buying the Russian-made S-400 air defense system should also raise their voice against Greece using S-300s to radar lock Turkish F-16s.

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete, according to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources.

However, Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as "hostile" in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry is preparing to send radar records of the incident to the NATO secretary-general and alliance members’ defense ministries.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.