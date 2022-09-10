Two Greek coast guard boats, which harassed a Comoros-flagged ro-ro ship in international waters, left the area after Turkish naval forces intervened.
According to a statement released by the Turkish coast guard on Saturday, the Greek navy opened "harassment fire" on the ro-ro ship 11 miles off Turkey’s southwestern island of Bozcaada.
The ship named "Anatolian,” which has a crew of 18 – six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals – was attacked while sailing in international waters, Turkish Coast Guard Command further said in the statement.
After learning about the incident, the Turkish coast guard dispatched two boats and the Greek boats left the area.
No one was injured on the ship, the statement added.
The ship is being escorted by two boats and an investigation has been initiated regarding the incident, the statement further read.
On its website, the Turkish Coast Guard Command also shared a video on the harassment fire and a map, pinpointing the location where the incident took place.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.