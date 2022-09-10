Two Greek coast guard boats, which harassed a Comoros-flagged ro-ro ship in international waters, left the area after Turkish naval forces intervened.

According to a statement released by the Turkish coast guard on Saturday, the Greek navy opened "harassment fire" on the ro-ro ship 11 miles off Turkey’s southwestern island of Bozcaada.

The ship named "Anatolian,” which has a crew of 18 – six Egyptian, four Somalian, five Azerbaijani and three Turkish nationals – was attacked while sailing in international waters, Turkish Coast Guard Command further said in the statement.

After learning about the incident, the Turkish coast guard dispatched two boats and the Greek boats left the area.

No one was injured on the ship, the statement added.

The ship is being escorted by two boats and an investigation has been initiated regarding the incident, the statement further read.

On its website, the Turkish Coast Guard Command also shared a video on the harassment fire and a map, pinpointing the location where the incident took place.