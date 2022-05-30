Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration are carrying out extensive military exercises, including airborne operations, combat drills in urban areas and fighting in mountainous terrain.

The maneuvers, dubbed Agapenor-22, began over the weekend and are scheduled to continue until June 2, broadcaster Cyprus Radio reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Israeli Navy was also reportedly taking part.

Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration have moved strategically closer in recent years and they hold joint military drills several times a year.