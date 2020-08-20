German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday urged Turkey and Greece to seek a peaceful diplomatic solution to growing tensions in the Mediterranean about the right to prospect for oil and natural gas.

"We need stability there and not tension," said Merkel after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at his summer residence, Fort de Bregancon.

The chancellor said Germany and France agree that "we will not accept attacks on the sovereignty of member states of the European Union," and that "we stand for solving problems through discussions, and not by escalating tensions. This applies to everyone involved."

Turkey last week resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

The agreement came days after Ankara said it would postpone its oil and gas exploration as a goodwill gesture.

But after declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel to continue its activities in an area within the country's continental shelf.

The ship will continue its two-week mission until Aug. 23 along with the vessels Cengiz Han and Ataman.

That led Greece to place its armed forces on high alert and send warships to the spot, demanding the withdrawal of Turkish vessels. The Greek and Turkish navies have been engaged in a game of brinkmanship in waters between the islands of Crete and Cyprus and Turkey.

Turkey has accused Greece of trying to exclude it from the benefits of oil and gas finds in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean. It argues that Greek islands should not be included in calculating maritime zones of economic interest – a position Greece says contradicts international law.

Greece has around 6,000 islands and smaller islets in the Aegean and Ionian Seas, more than 200 of them inhabited. On the other hand, Turkey has the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

The search for oil and gas has long been a source of tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

Turkey has also said that energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which has issued Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) a license for oil and gas exploration and drilling, and the Greek Cypriot administration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the only solution to the dispute was through dialogue and negotiation and urged Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and France have demanded that the EU impose sanctions on Turkey due to its activities in the region.

Last week, EU foreign ministers expressed "full solidarity" with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, urging an "immediate de-escalation" as Greek and Turkish ships shadowed each other.