German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will pursue policies to further deepen bilateral ties with Türkiye, which he considers a strategic partner for Germany, according to a former German ambassador to Ankara.

The security of Western-allied nations in the region "really needs a strong NATO, and it needs also strong bilateral ties between Germany and Türkiye," Eckart Cuntz, who served as Germany's ambassador to Ankara from 2006 to 2011, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"I think Chancellor Friedrich Merz has recognized that ... and I'm convinced he will try to make this a reality," he said.

Cuntz pointed out that Merz even pledged to expand strategic cooperation with Türkiye after meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte in Brussels during his first week as chancellor.

Merz, who took office on May 6, has vowed to pursue a more active foreign policy and take a leadership role in Europe to address regional and global challenges. He has indicated a more realistic foreign policy approach, stressing the importance of strengthening ties with non-EU member allies like the U.K., Norway and Türkiye.

According to Cuntz, relations with Türkiye during previous coalition governments fell short of their potential due to various factors, including political differences and domestic issues.

"I think, for a long time, Türkiye's role in foreign and security policy relations had been underestimated. I think it was a big mistake," said the former ambassador and foreign policy commentator, who closely follows the region.

Today, Türkiye plays a crucial role in diplomatic efforts to address challenges from Ukraine to the Middle East, he emphasized.

"We have a big crisis with Gaza, and Türkiye is one of the big players, and that's the same now for the Ukrainian conflict," Cuntz said, noting Ankara's diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and facilitate diplomatic solutions.

Türkiye, he added, has already helped secure some deals between Russia and Ukraine, citing the July 2022 Black Sea grain deal as an important example.

"Also, the exchange of prisoners, and even some deals between Germany and Russia for the exchange of certain people of interest, including the Tiergarten murderer here in Berlin. I think all that should not be forgotten," Cuntz stressed.

While Europeans and the Turkish government may have their political differences, maintaining closer dialogue and focusing on issues of mutual interest remains essential, he added.

Cuntz emphasized that joint efforts to curb irregular migration, along with efforts for stability and a smooth political transition in Syria, remain key areas for collaboration.

New chapter in relations

According to the veteran diplomat, Germany's new government aims to play a stronger role in Europe and pursue an active foreign policy on the international stage, while opening a fresh chapter in bilateral relations with Türkiye.

Cuntz highlighted the pragmatism and realism in Merz's approach to foreign policy, forecasting positive developments in German-Turkish relations in the months ahead, provided they are not hindered by domestic political issues.

He pointed to the German leader's comments during and after the election campaign, where he showed a more open approach than the previous coalition on strengthening political dialogue, as well as economic and security cooperation with Ankara.

"In the coalition agreement, there are also some paragraphs on relations with Türkiye, which underlines the role of Türkiye in foreign and security policy relations. That was repeated by Chancellor Merz when he visited the NATO headquarters," Cuntz elaborated.

After meeting Rutte in Brussels on May 9, Merz called Türkiye "an extremely valuable and important NATO partner," emphasizing that Ankara safeguards a strategically vital area of NATO territory.

"I will do everything I can to maintain and further expand this partnership," said the German chancellor.

High-level visits expected

Cuntz said he expects high-level visits between Germany and Türkiye soon to enhance political dialogue and strengthen bilateral cooperation, emphasizing that these visits could prove crucial.

"I think that our new government is well advised to get in touch with the Turkish leadership as soon as possible. Probably they have done so, and I also would advise that either the Turkish president visits Germany very soon, or the other way around – that Merz ... and also his foreign minister, they visit Türkiye as soon as possible," he said.

The former German ambassador also suggested enhancing political dialogue between European governments and Türkiye at the highest levels, including Ankara's participation in major European political gatherings.

"It is necessary. Even if there might be a long way for Türkiye's membership in the EU, we should include Türkiye much more in a kind of political union. I had also suggested that if there are meetings in Paris or London of some powers who play an important role, Türkiye should be invited," he said.