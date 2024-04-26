Türkiye continues its effective presence in the activities of the Council of Europe, and there are no signs this will change, a council spokesman said Friday.

During a press visit arranged by the EU Delegation to Türkiye and hosted by the French Foreign Ministry, Daniel Holtgen said that there are no calls within the council for Türkiye to exit.

Holtgen stressed Türkiye's role as a founding member of the Council of Europe, calling it a proud, significant, and influential member.

Although the council's agenda has expanded to include priorities like protecting Ukraine, its core focus remains issues such as the rule of law, the right to a fair trial, freedom of expression and assembly, and combatting discrimination.

Holtgen said that despite occasional discussions of Türkiye leaving the council or the suspension of its voting rights, there have been no calls for sanctions against Türkiye within the Council of Europe.

He highlighted Türkiye's status as a founding member of the Council of Europe in 1949 as well as its long-standing candidacy for membership in the European Union, a separate body.

He reiterated there are no voices within the Council of Europe advocating Türkiye's exit.