German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday issued a message of condolence over the death of Mevlüde Genç, a Turkish woman who lost five members of her family in the 1993 attack by far-right extremists in the German city of Solingen and later became a symbol of peace.

"As a voice of reconciliation, she will never be forgotten: Mevlüde Genc lost two daughters, two granddaughters and a niece in the right-wing extremist arson attack in #Solingen in 1993. Today she died," Scholz said on Twitter.

"My condolences to her family, başınız sağolsun (my condolences)," Scholz added in Turkish.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with Genç's son to offer his condolences. Çavuşoğlu said that the Türkiye was providing the necessary support to transport her body to Amasya.

Genç, 80, fell ill and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to her son Kamil Genç.

On May 29, 1993, the Turkish family's home was set ablaze by four far-right extremists, who were later arrested and sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop similarly issued a message of condolence and visited the family.

Şentop, Istanbul Deputy Zafer Sırakaya, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Başar Şen and his entourage conveyed their condolences to Mevlüde's husband Durmuş Genç and their son Kamil Genç.

“We visited the home of our mother Mevlüde, who taught the world a lesson in tolerance with her conscience and compassion, and shared her family's pain,” Şentop said.

A delegation from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also paid a visit to the family.

The Genç family home in the German town of Solingen was set ablaze by four young far-right extremists, resulting in the killing of five members of the Genç family amid growing resentment against foreigners in the country after the unification of East and West Germany in 1990.

Three girls, Saime, Hülya and Gülüstan Genç, and two women, Hatice Genç and Gürsün Ince, were killed in the fire, while 14 others were wounded, including several children.

Three of the assailants were sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two of them later released early with a reduced sentence for good behavior, while a fourth got 15 years.

The identities of the perpetrators were being kept secret but they were later identified as Markus Gartmann, Felix Kohnen, Christian Reher and Christian Buchholz.

Currently, all four assailants are out of prison after serving their sentences and have since continued living in Germany.