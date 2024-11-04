The PKK is covertly fundraising, engaging in propaganda and activities in Switzerland and across Europe, the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) said in a recently published report.

In its 2024 situation report titled "Switzerland's Security," the agency provided critical insights into the activities of the PKK.

The report indicated that the organization covertly conducts various operations within Switzerland.

The PKK is noted for its recruitment strategies specifically targeting young Kurdish refugees in Switzerland, whom it seeks to indoctrinate and prepare for deployment against the Turkish military, according to the FIS.

“The PKK will continue its covert activities. If the situation in northern Syria and in northern Iraq deteriorates or in the event of unusual incidents involving the PKK, a temporary increase in activism in Europe and Switzerland is likely. Turkish missions and institutions such as clubhouses and mosques are all potential PKK targets,” it underlined.

Cultural associations affiliated with the PKK exploit these individuals for party activities, the report said.

“The PKK occasionally cooperates with members of violent left-wing extremist groups,” the report added.

The report also emphasized that the security situation in Switzerland has been deteriorating each year, highlighting that a dangerous and volatile period is being experienced due to shifting global power dynamics, with uncertainty regarding its duration.

"Switzerland is significantly less secure than it was just a few years ago," the report said, citing the intense polarization caused by simultaneous crises and armed conflicts in Europe.

The PKK's exploitation of legal gaps and vague policies in Europe has enabled it to recruit militants and finance its activities. European countries have faced criticism for their perceived tolerance of PKK activities, including propaganda and recruitment efforts in France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Despite the PKK’s classification as a terrorist group by the EU, there has been significant criticism of European nations for their inaction.

Türkiye has consistently urged its allies, including the U.S. and EU members, to enhance their support in combating PKK terrorism. However, these appeals have largely gone unanswered. The ongoing support of the U.S. for the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, has been particularly contentious. Critics argue that this support, intended to bolster efforts against Daesh, contributes to regional instability and indirectly supports PKK activities.