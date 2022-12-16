Sympathizers of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, staged another unauthorized demonstration in Sweden's capital Stockholm on Friday, despite the country's leader saying four days earlier that they "better understood" Türkiye's concerns on terrorism and that they have "changed."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reiterated again on Tuesday that it takes the terms in the trilateral memorandum of understanding regarding their NATO accession signed with Türkiye and Finland in June "very seriously."

Terrorist supporters displayed a PKK banner over a bridge on the city's Kungsgatan street, chanting slogans praising the terrorist organization.

Video footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terrorist group showed that preparations were underway to hold a planned large-scale demonstration on Jan. 21 in the Swedish capital.

Sweden and Helsinki struck a deal with Ankara in June, which requires them not to provide support to the PKK and its offshoots, or to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye. Ankara has also called for the extradition of terror suspects.

Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have warned that Türkiye will not give the nod to their memberships until its concerns are addressed.

Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently visited Türkiye to discuss the membership bids, which require unanimous approval from the alliance's 30 members.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.