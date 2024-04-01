The European Union's top foreign policy chief said that they are looking forward to cooperating on reforms to bring Türkiye closer to the bloc.

"The holding of the municipal elections in a calm & professional manner honours Türkiye & shows the citizens’ commitment to local democracy,” High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on X on Monday.

"Fundamental rights & democracy are at the core of our relations: looking forward to working together on reforms bringing Türkiye closer to the EU,” he added.

Türkiye held local elections on Sunday, with the main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP) securing a close lead over the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), according to unofficial results.

With nearly all ballot boxes opened across the country, the CHP leads with 37.76% of votes, followed by the AK Party with 35.48%.

Candidates from a total of 34 political parties competed in the elections, with over 206,000 polling stations set up across the country.