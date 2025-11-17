Gert Jan Koopman, director general for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission, praised Türkiye as a “determining actor contributing to regional stability and interconnectivity.”

Koopman was speaking at an EU-Türkiye business summit in Brussels, organized by a Turkish business board and the European Business Summit (EBS).

Emphasizing that Türkiye and the European Union share the same geography and have deeply intertwined economies, Koopman said historic ties between the two sides also play an important role. Koopman underscored that Türkiye is an EU candidate country, a NATO member and one of the EU’s key partners in most areas of trade and mutual interest.

Türkiye has the longest history with the union and the longest negotiation process. The country signed an association agreement with the EU's predecessor in 1964, the European Economic Community (EEC), which is usually regarded as a first step to eventually becoming a candidate. Applying for official candidacy in 1987, Türkiye had to wait until 1999 to be granted the status of a candidate country. For the start of the negotiations, however, Türkiye had to wait another six years, until 2005, a uniquely long process compared with other candidates.

Although Türkiye and the EU had significant setbacks in their relations in the past two decades, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who oversaw the process during this period, reaffirmed their commitment to EU membership in a speech after his reelection in 2023.

Nowadays, Türkiye aspires to be a partner with the bloc, especially in the defense industry, as Europe readies a new mechanism to bolster member states’ defense expenditure amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Noting that Türkiye is also a reliable partner in migration management and counterterrorism, Koopman said, “Türkiye is a decisive actor contributing to regional stability. It also provides a key contribution to regional connectivity.” Because of its location, Türkiye is a pivotal country on several issues, including Syria, Russia’s war against Ukraine and efforts to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Koopman said. He said the EU and Türkiye share common interests in strengthening cooperation and highlighted the importance of dialogue.

Koopman said the potential to deepen dialogue between Türkiye and the EU is far greater, adding that progress is especially needed regarding economic partnership.

Stressing that work on the Customs Union Agreement remains important, Koopman said, “If constructive engagement continues and we see progress toward restarting negotiations on the Cyprus issue, efforts to modernize the customs union will also resume. This, of course, will help reshape the full potential of EU-Türkiye relations.”

Pointing in particular to the business community’s concerns, Koopman noted that visas are an important issue. He said the recently adopted visa gradation decision offers more favorable rules for issuing long-term, multiple-entry visas to travelers.

On the other hand, Koopman said the business community places great importance on predictability and reliability and that maintaining the highest democratic standards in Türkiye is essential.

“Europe is not just a political project,” Koopman said. “It is a shared vision of coexistence, common prosperity and peace. With its history and dynamism, Türkiye is an integral part of that vision.”