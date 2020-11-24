Turkey expects the European Union to acknowledge its mistakes and appreciate the value Turkey’s membership will add to the bloc, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

Over the past week, Ankara has offered an olive branch to Europe as an opportunity to repair the recently strained bilateral ties, calling on the EU to do its part by fulfilling its promise to Turkey of full membership to the bloc.

"We see ourselves as an inseparable part of Europe, with which we share 600 years of historical bonds," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a live speech Sunday.

Addressing members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for provincial congresses via videoconference, he called on the EU to keep its promises.

"We are calling on the EU to create a closer bond with us, to keep their promise of full membership for Turkey," he said.

Turkey-EU ties have been at odds recently, as the conflict of interests over multiple topics caused tension between the two sides. The disagreement over the Eastern Mediterranean has, in particular, occupied the bilateral relations for months now. EU leaders had agreed on Oct. 2 to give Turkey until early December before considering economic sanctions, and Germany, which has so far led diplomatic talks with Ankara, wants to give dialogue a chance because of close EU-Turkey trade ties. However, two weeks after their last summit where leaders discussed economic sanctions, the EU has so far failed to persuade Ankara to stop hydrocarbon exploration in its territorial waters.

Regarding ties with the U.S., Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will do its best to bring the ties to a level that works best for both countries' strategic interests.

"We have much to offer, share with a U.S. that respects Turkey's national security interests and concerns," Erdoğan previously said in his Sunday speech, dismissing claims of divergence with the U.S.