The Coast Guard Command rescued 194 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed to the Turkish side by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

A Turkish navy drone recorded footage of Greek forces pushing a boat carrying the migrants to the coast of Çeşme in Izmir province, the ministry said on Twitter. It added that the situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard Command and the migrants were rescued.

Meanwhile, the coast guard units saved the lives of 188 others off Urla and Çeşme districts between Monday and Tuesday, the service said.

The migrants were moved to the provincial migration office.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights violations by Greek authorities.

Turkey and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.