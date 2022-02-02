The Foreign Ministry criticized the Council of Europe for interfering in the ongoing independent judicial process and adopting a biased and selective stance regarding the case of businessperson Osman Kavala.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry said the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe continues to violate the principle of respect for judicial processes by adopting a resolution to send the Kavala case to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

Noting that while the ministers committee currently has many decisions that have yet to be implemented by other countries, it keeps focusing on the case of Kavala on a regular basis.

“It is evident that this decision, which disregards the ongoing domestic legal case and was taken based on political motives, damages the reputation of the European human rights system,” the ministry said, adding that the ministers’ committee needs to stop its biased and selective stance.

Osman Kavala, a 64-year-old civil society leader and businessperson, faced charges over the 2013 Gezi Park protests, a small number of demonstrations in Istanbul that later transformed into nationwide riots which left eight protesters and a police officer dead. He was acquitted of all charges in February 2020, but an appeal court overturned this verdict in January.

He was also accused of involvement in the 2016 defeated coup orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Turkey and was remanded into custody on charges of spying in March.

He denies the charges and has remained in prison despite a December 2019 ruling by the ECtHR, which comes under the Council of Europe.