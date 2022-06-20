The Turkish Coast Guard Command said Monday they have rescued 33,964 irregular migrants in 1,295 pushback incidents carried out by the Greek coast guard since 2020, calling out Greece and the European Union to act in accordance with international law and human rights in order to end the pushbacks.

In a statement released by Staff Sgt. Hasan Baş in response to claims by Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, it was underlined that the Turkish Coast Guard Command constantly inspects all transit routes to prevent irregular migrants.

"In particular, we are on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by sea, land and air, so that irregular migrants, who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek coast guard, do not lose their lives," it said.

The stories of irregular migrants rescued by the Turkish coast guard in almost all pushback incidents continue to reveal to the world's public opinion how Greece disregards the lives of migrants and pushes them back into Turkish territorial waters, it said.

"The stories of the irregular migrants cause the whole world to think again and again on behalf of humanity and even to feel ashamed for humanity. Many migrants, were beaten, handcuffed, had their valuables taken, their boat engines taken, their petrol hoses cut and even their hands handcuffed, and thrown into the sea without caring for women or children, are brought back to life with the successful search and rescue operations organized by our command," the statement said.

"In recent years, irregular migrants have diverted their sea route to Italy, as they are faced with pressure policy and pushback strategy applied by the Greek coast guard forces. This route makes the already dangerous migration journey even more dangerous. Larger sea vessels are filled with irregular migrants far beyond their capacity, causing major disasters. Greece is responsible for every migrant who lost their life on these dangerous journeys, including the Italian route," the statement added..

It underlined that Turkey has fulfilled all the responsibilities imposed on it by the agreement reached on March 18, 2016, with the European Union on reducing the irregular crossings between Turkey and the EU in a sustainable way. In order for Turkey to continue its struggle effectively, it is essential that the same agreement is fulfilled by Greece and that it stops pushing back irregular migrants in violation of human rights and international law, it added.

"We call on the European Union and Greek authorities, which disregard human rights, to act in accordance with international law and human rights in order to end the pushbacks resulting in deaths and torture, to prevent more irregular migrants from losing their lives and to end this persecution that is being widely watched," the command said.

In a Twitter message mentioning Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Mitarachi said on Sunday: "Eight migrants missing & 104 rescued in the Cyclades from a sailing boat that left Turkish shores for Europe. Turkey can do a better job, working with the EU and Greece to protect human lives and eradicate smuggling networks, in line with international law and the Turkey-EU 2016 statement."

In March 2016, Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement to reduce the number of migrants taking the dangerous Aegean Sea route to Europe and to find a solution for the influx of refugees heading to EU countries. According to the deal, Turkey was promised a total of 6 billion euros ($6.77 billion) in financial aid, which was initially designed to be given to the country in two stages and to be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees. Visa freedom for Turkish citizens was also a perk of the agreement. In addition, the customs union between Turkey and the EU was to be updated. In exchange for these promises, Turkey took responsibility for discouraging migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey. Despite significant developments controlling migration traffic, the EU has not delivered on its commitments stated in the deal.

A report by Turkey’s Ombudsman Institution said that Greece has pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers since 2020. Noting that 98% of the pushbacks involved torture and ill-treatment, the report said 88% of the 8,000 asylum seekers who came to the Greek border were beaten. It added that 97% of them suffered theft, 5% sexual assault and 8% electric shock, while 49% were forced to undress and 16% drowned. Of the children among them, 68% were exposed to or witnessed violence and abuse, stressed the report.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.