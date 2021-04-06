President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Ankara to discuss bilateral ties as Ankara and Brussels seek a way forward after tensions rose high last year.

Both sides have lists of grievances they want to be addressed. Hosting the EU policy chiefs in the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan is expected to discuss the future of Turkey-EU ties, as well as the update of the 2016 migrant deal.

Michel and von der Leyen are expected to present the prospect of key economic and diplomatic gains for Ankara, including more funding for Turkey's hosting of millions of Syrian refugees.

In Ankara, ready with @vonderleyen to start discussion with @RTErdogan on the future of EU-Turkey relations. Sustained de-escalation is needed to build a more constructive agenda.

Years of disagreements over a growing list of issues threatened to boil over last summer when Turkey sent navy ships to support an energy exploration mission in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey withdrew the vessels, somewhat cooling tensions, and this year participated in the first maritime talks with Greece since 2016.

Turkey and EU member Greece have been at odds on several issues. Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims made by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

In order to find a solution to the dispute that favors all parties, last year Turkey also proposed holding a conference with the participation of each Mediterranean nation, including the Turkish Cypriots, but the EU has yet to provide a concrete answer to the proposal.

Both the EU and Turkey have voiced their intentions to set a positive agenda, yet further efforts and actions are needed. Turkey recently reiterated that it is part of Europe and sees its future in the EU, adding that it will continue to work toward full membership. Turkish officials have also said that they hope for progress in 2021 and expect the bloc to take definitive action to this end.

During the latest summit of EU leaders on March 25-26, the bloc expressed that it is ready to boost cooperation with Turkey if the "current de-escalation is sustained.”

Turkey has underlined that it wants to push forward from the "positive" talks and has called for "concrete action" – particularly when it comes to migration.

Apart from further cooperation on migration and updating the March 18 statement, Ankara expects the modernization of the 1995 customs union and greater emphasis on Turkey's candidacy to become an EU member.

In September 2015, the image of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi's lifeless body washed ashore in Turkey sent shock waves across the world. Six months later, Turkish and EU leaders inked a migration agreement that stipulated that Ankara would receive political and financial benefits in return for tackling migration.

However, Brussels did not keep its promises to ease visa regulations and upgrade the customs union.

Shortly after the deal was struck in May 2016, arrivals of irregular migrants in the European Union dropped sharply – but still remain high. Almost 860,000 irregular migrants made their way from Turkey to Greece by sea in 2015, compared to 60,000 in 2019. The numbers dropped to a record low of 9,714 people in 2020 – although this is likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five years on, the pact is failing as Turkey struggles with the increased number of migrants, while the EU is more divided than ever over its asylum policy.

Turkey is hosting 6 million migrants, with nearly 4 million from Syria, its migration authority says. That is 2 million more than in 2016, a heavy burden on a country that only had 60,000 asylum-seekers in 2011 before Syria's civil war broke out.

The pact nearly collapsed last year when thousands of migrants, mostly Afghans, Pakistanis and Iraqis, amassed at the Turkish border with Greece after Ankara opened its borders for those heading to Europe, with the bloc fearing more refugees from Syria's Idlib.

The border crisis was interrupted by the outbreak of the pandemic.

Çavuşoğlu meets General Assembly's Bozkır

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met with Volkan Bozkır, the Turkish diplomat currently heading the U.N. General Assembly, in the capital Ankara.

"Met with Volkan Bozkır who pays his 1st official visit to Turkey as President of 75th U.N. General Assembly. Under his leadership (in the U.N. General Assembly) works uninterrupted despite pandemic," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"Our leading role in U.N. & our support to Amb. Bozkır will continue. Will make Istanbul U.N. hub," Çavuşoğlu added.

Met w/@volkan_bozkir who pays his 1st official visit to Turkey as President of 75th @UN General Assembly. -Under his leadership UNGA works uninterrupted despite pandemic. -Our leading role in UN&our support to Amb.Bozkir will continue. -Will make Istanbul UN hub.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bozkır visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

On Monday, Bozkır arrived in Ankara to start his official visit.

He is expected to meet with Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and later address the Turkish Parliament.

This Saturday, Bozkır is set to visit Turkey's southern province of Hatay, on the Syrian frontier, where he will see U.N. cross-border aid operations and inspect temporary shelter facilities.