Turkish coast guard units rescued 53 irregular migrants off the coast of Marmaris district in Muğla province after they were pushed back into Türkiye's territorial waters by Greek authorities.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said the migrants were rescued from two life rafts and a rubber boat.

They were moved to the provincial migration office.

Human rights groups and media companies have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.