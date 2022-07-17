Turkish security forces rescued migrants pushed back by Greece in the Aegean Sea after detecting and reporting the incident, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

In a post, the ministry said that in the Aegean Sea, east of the Dilek Strait, a UAV operated by the Turkish naval forces detected that "irregular migrants in two life rafts were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek coast guard boat LS-930, and at the same time a violation of territorial waters was made."

The ministry said it immediately reported the pushback and territorial water violation, which took 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from the coast of Turkey, to the Turkish Coast Guard Command and the irregular migrants were rescued by coast guards.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach Northern and Western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, violating international law. Ankara also accuses the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant human rights abuse.

Pushbacks are contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.