Turkish coast guard units rescued 73 irregular migrants off the coasts of the country's Muğla and Balıkesir provinces, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement Monday, noting that one group had been pushed back by Greece.

According to the statement, 20 of the irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of the Bodrum district in Muğla, while 25 were helped to shore in the Marmaris district.

The statement said coast guard units dispatched rescue boats after receiving a tip that irregular migrants were struggling aboard rubber boats.

After being rescued and brought to land, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration office.

Additionally, the Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 28 more migrants off Balıkesir province who had been pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greek coastal authorities.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees to leave Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives.