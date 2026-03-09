Vera Çelik, a 20-year-old Turkish Swiss candidate, has become the first headscarf-wearing member elected to Zurich’s municipal council, marking a milestone for political representation and religious freedom in Switzerland.

Çelik was elected from Zurich’s 10th District as a representative of the Social Democratic Party (SP), according to official election results on Sunday. She secured 4,772 votes in the municipal council race.

Currently training as a dental assistant, Çelik is the first politician in Zurich to serve on the city council while wearing a headscarf.

Her election has drawn attention both within Switzerland and among the Turkish community, where it has been widely welcomed as a significant moment for political participation and diversity.

Çelik has been active in campaigns addressing social justice issues and discrimination, including advocacy against headscarf restrictions and anti-Muslim sentiment in Switzerland.

She has also been involved in debates within the Social Democratic Party over workplace equality. Her efforts contributed to discussions that resulted in a party congress decision supporting the right of teachers to wear headscarves in schools.

Vera Çelik becomes the first headscarf-wearing member elected to Zurich’s municipal council. (AA Photo)

The young politician has frequently appeared in Swiss media in recent years while speaking out against policies and rhetoric targeting Muslim women, particularly those who wear headscarves.

Her election from Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city, was greeted with celebration among many members of the Turkish community in the country, who see it as a step toward greater representation of minorities in local politics.

Turkish Ambassador to Bern Şebnem İncesu called Çelik to congratulate her after the election results were announced and also sent a message to her father, Ömür Çelik, a journalist and the publisher of the Turkish-language Post newspaper in Switzerland.

“There could not have been a better gift on International Women’s Day,” Incesu said, referring to March 8.

Türkiye’s consul general in Zurich, Fazlı Çorman, also congratulated Çelik by phone and wished her success in her new role.

Municipal councils in Switzerland play a key role in local governance, overseeing issues such as urban planning, education, social services and community policy.