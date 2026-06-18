Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz criticized the European Union at an event in Ankara where projects jointly financed by the bloc and Türkiye were touted, in the wake of a report calling for sanctions for Türkiye’s justice minister, which was voted on by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Unlike the tone of the report, the remarks of Yılmaz were kinder but not without pointed barbs. He highlighted Europe had two faces. “One is a European Union guaranteeing lasting peace and the second is a bloc where narrow-minded interests are prioritized, cultural isolationism, xenophobia and far-right are on the rise. The second one is not the Europe we want to be a member of,” Yılmaz said.

Türkiye has sought accession to the 27-nation bloc for decades, only to see its bid stalled time after time for a wide variety of reasons. For every stage of progress in the membership process, Ankara faced a major obstacle, often the result of antagonism by some members of the bloc towards Türkiye.

The European Parliament report suggested sanctions against Türkiye, particularly Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, former chief prosecutor of Istanbul who tackled major corruption cases against the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) before he was appointed as minister in February. The report adopts the exact narrative of the CHP, which claims the cases are politically motivated. Since the widespread corruption allegations emerged in 2024 and later at the municipalities, particularly the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), the CHP has sought support from Europe, with its former leader Özgür Özel contacting EU lawmakers and penning articles implying a request for assistance to support the CHP in future elections.

After the report was approved, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement and accused the assembly of relying on misinformation, ideological bias and unfounded allegations while attempting to undermine the improving momentum in Türkiye-European Union relations.

Yılmaz said Türkiye-European Union relations should be developed on the basis of the EU acquis and unbiased assessment, “rather than perception, debate, populist discourse.”

“The European Union should apply the same criteria for other candidate countries. However, due to narrow-minded viewpoints of some countries, membership chapters have not been opened for years. The reports on the accession process contain criticism, but what the EU should do is clear. They should advance in membership stages and check whether Türkiye complied with the criteria. If there are differences, they can be resolved through joint work,” he said.

“Unfortunately, from time to time, we witness an environment where the political atmosphere in Europe will not allow advances in the membership process no matter how much Türkiye fulfills criteria. We should end this together,” he added. Yılmaz noted that since 2002, Türkiye has worked on more than 3,000 regulations for compliance with EU rules and regardless of membership, it would continue to do so for the benefit “of our own nation.”