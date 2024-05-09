Since 1999, the year it was given the go-ahead as a candidate to the European Union, Türkiye has joined other countries to mark Europe Day. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday released a message on the occasion, assessing the progress in Türkiye’s candidacy and delivering a scathing criticism of Europe amid Israel’s atrocities in Gaza that claimed thousands of lives.

Erdoğan adhered to balanced rhetoric on criticism of the accession process but reiterated the need for a fair approach to Türkiye in the enlargement of the bloc.

The president emphasized that the day not only symbolizes Europe's inception of political and economic unity but also honors the culmination of extensive collective endeavors for peace and stability over decades, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Communications.

"However, numerous challenges such as wars, conflicts, terrorist acts, irregular migration and climate change, both globally and in our immediate region, threaten order on the European continent,” Erdoğan said.

"The escalating Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism across the continent are among the greatest concerns for both our citizens living in Europe and immigrants. Discrimination and hate crimes against the European Turkish Community are becoming increasingly commonplace," he stated.

Türkiye's membership in the European Union and the bloc's affairs with Ankara are back on the agenda of the continental body. But longstanding issues still stand out, namely, the situation in Cyprus, divided between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

The EU emphasizes its strategic interest in developing a relationship with Türkiye based on cooperation and mutual benefit, saying last month that it attaches "great importance" to the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue within this context.

See-sawing relations between the EU and Türkiye, which aspires to join the bloc, is on the agenda of Ankara after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a drive last year to reignite stalled relations. Türkiye, an official candidate for joining the bloc, applied for membership in 1987, and accession talks began in 2005. In the years since, talks have been essentially frozen due to political roadblocks by certain EU members for reasons unrelated to its suitability for membership, according to Ankara. The Greek Cypriot administration of the divided island of Cyprus, which Türkiye does not recognize, is among those blocking Türkiye's accession bid. Other countries argue that Türkiye should improve its human rights record, something Türkiye views as a politically motivated accusation.

Erdoğan highlighted that certain European institutions' and countries' policies during the Gaza crisis, which resulted in the deaths of 35,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, have undermined confidence in European values.

"As crises, conflicts and wars affecting Europe and our shared geography remain unresolved, questioning of these values will continue to grow," he added.

In the present geopolitical landscape, he urged Europe to prioritize inclusive, cooperation-oriented and equitable policies across the broader European region and the Mediterranean basin, emphasizing their significance for the continent's future.

"At this critical juncture, where the momentum of enlargement policy has increased, it is high time for our country and the EU to enhance cooperation in all fields, including accession negotiations, which form the basis of our relationship, and to solidify it on a stronger foundation.

"It is vital for the EU to conduct its relations with our country within the framework of the principle of good faith and with a fair and results-oriented approach, avoiding policies and rhetoric that deadlock our relations," Erdoğan added.

The president also warned the EU that Türkiye will not hesitate to use its strategic power against exclusionary policies that affect both Türkiye and the EU.

"I would like to reiterate our readiness to work together for a more prosperous, more cohesive, more open Europe in which our country can take its rightful place. With these words, I congratulate all Europeans, especially our citizens, on Europe Day, May 9," he said.

Though it usually resorts to a conciliatory tone in advancing relations with the EU, Türkiye at times exhibits its reaction to what it calls the bloc’s biased stance. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan most recently abstained from attending an event in Brussels to mark the anniversary of a major enlargement in 2004, sending an ambassador to the event instead.