The Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for Turkish nationals visiting European countries due to the surge in anti-Muslim, xenophobic and racist acts.

In a statement issued Saturday, the ministry referred to the surge in the "dangerous levels" of anti-Muslim, xenophobic and racist acts, including anti-Türkiye propaganda by supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The statement noted that the developments reflect the worrying level of racist and discriminatory rhetoric in Europe and said Turkish citizens planning to visit countries where such demonstrations take place should be cautious, refrain from areas with large crowds in favor of the aforementioned ideologies.

The ministry also suggested that Turkish citizens stay calm if they experience such hostility in European countries and contact local security forces, or the ministry, embassies and consulates.

It also provided a phone number for the Consulate Call Center, which can be contacted by Turkish citizens at times of emergencies.

The ministry's travel warning followed weeks of anti-Türkiye and anti-Muslim demonstrations in Europe, mainly in Sweden, as Turkish officials criticized Swedish authorities for failing to take action against terrorist sympathizers and far-right figures who desecrated the Quran.

Sweden's bid for NATO membership is facing a dead end as ties strained over the past two weeks due to anti-Türkiye propaganda in the country, which recently peaked with Quran burning by Rasmus Paludan.

Earlier on Saturday, the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish foreign ministries issued a travel advisory, calling on their citizens to avoid large gatherings in Türkiye amid ongoing tensions.