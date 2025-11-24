As the European Union speeds up joint efforts for more autonomy in its defense, experts underline that Türkiye may play a key role in Europe’s security architecture.

Last summer, EU countries adopted a regulation setting up SAFE, a new financial instrument designed to support member states that wish to invest in defense industrial production through common procurement, focusing on priority capabilities. The mechanism was created at the height of Europe’s concerns about the spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Under the approved part of the regulation, joint defense procurement of the bloc may include third countries not members of the EU, such as Türkiye.

Ian Lesser of the German Marshall Fund told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that Europe was serious about increasing defense spending and enhancing its military mobility. “But it is not all about spending. Europe has problems with how to spend it and its strategic culture. This varying culture in each country may lead to a slowdown in compliance with (joint spending),” he said.

Lesser said Türkiye’s location was unique and it was of great value for Europe’s security. He underlined that Türkiye was a key actor, a key NATO member. “I don’t think NATO’s importance would be reduced in the future. Thus, I think Türkiye is more well-positioned to play a strong role in Europe’s security in comparison with the last decade. Though it has political challenges, it still has the chance to be an active actor in new EU-funded defense programs,” Lesser said. He noted that Türkiye was also an important actor in terms of technological development and should be included in Europe’s defense architecture.

Federico Donelli, assistant professor of International Relations at Italy’s University of Trieste, said the Turkish defense industry made significant progress in the past decade and can effectively contribute to Europe’s defense by supplying military equipment and taking part in joint projects with the EU. Donelli noted that Türkiye’s independent foreign policy gave it room in different areas and the country may be an important partner for European countries.

Reminding the U.S. demand from Europe to shoulder defense costs pushed the EU to form a joint defense. On a question about differences of opinion by some member states on the defense unity of the EU, Donelli said that in the face of a “real threat,” Europe had no option but to put aside its differences. Greece and Greek Cypriots oppose Türkiye’s admission to the EU defense mechanism.