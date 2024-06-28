Türkiye has once again openly reiterated its positive approach toward the European Union, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "Full membership in the European Union is our strategic goal. It is evident that it is in our mutual interest for the bloc to approach Türkiye with a similar perspective."

Despite issues such as the disagreement over the island of Cyprus and differing approaches to the war on terror, Erdoğan’s recent remarks confirmed that Ankara seeks to strengthen its friendship with the West, dismissing the criticism that it has a policy shift in foreign policy.

Some label the country as drifting away from the Western alliance and moving toward alternative alliances such as partnerships with Russia, China, or different regions like Latin America and the Gulf. However, Turkish foreign policymakers have rejected these claims on several occasions, saying the country is seeking a balance between the East, West and other alternative formations, adhering to a realism- and pragmatism-based foreign policy in recent years.

Erdoğan’s remarks came during a news conference with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis, in the capital, Ankara, on Thursday.

Echoing the Turkish leader, Karis also said his country supports Türkiye's EU accession and highlighted the importance of “strategic dialogue.” He affirmed his country's steadfast support for Türkiye's EU membership bid, underscoring the significance of ongoing dialogue between Ankara and Brussels. Karis praised Türkiye as a crucial strategic partner for EU neighborhood security.

Türkiye's relationship with the European project began in 1959 with the signing of the Ankara Agreement, aiming at gradual economic integration between Türkiye and the European Economic Community (EEC), the precursor to the EU. This marked the start of a long-term vision of convergence and potential future membership for the country.

In 1999, Türkiye's aspirations took a concrete step forward when it was granted official candidate status for full EU membership. This decision was met with both enthusiasm and caution within the EU, reflecting the mixed nature of integrating a large and culturally diverse nation like Türkiye.

Formal accession negotiations commenced in 2005 during the term of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government led by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who still governs the country. These negotiations involved a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye's alignment with the EU's acquis communautaire, a vast body of laws, regulations and policies that form the foundation of the bloc. The process involved opening and then provisionally closing individual chapters, each representing a specific policy area, upon fulfilling the established criteria.

However, the road to membership proved challenging. Progress on the negotiations was slow. By 2016, only 16 out of the 35 chapters had been opened, and only one had been provisionally closed. By 2018, the accession talks reached a standstill. The EU expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress on key issues, while Türkiye criticized what it perceived as double standards and a lack of commitment from the EU. This resulted in a de facto suspension of the accession process, leaving the future of Türkiye's EU membership in a state of uncertainty.

Despite the stalled negotiations, the relationship between the bloc and Türkiye remains multifaceted. Both sides continue to cooperate on various issues of mutual interest. This ongoing engagement, though not directly linked to the accession process, demonstrates the different nature of their relationship.

Since the start of the 2023 summer, Ankara and the bloc have been working to rekindle ties, which, for many years, have operated not toward mutual trust and strategic goals but only out of necessity.

After the presidential and parliamentary elections concluded in May 2023, Brussels shifted its rhetoric from “the importance of cooperation with Türkiye” to “continuing relations on a strategic and forward-looking basis.” The bloc emphasizes strategic interest in developing relations with Türkiye based on cooperation and mutual benefit.

President Erdoğan's reaffirmation of Türkiye's commitment to EU membership, coupled with the supportive stance of EU member states like Estonia, underscores the potential for a renewed phase in EU-Türkiye relations. This phase, characterized by strategic dialogues and mutual understanding, is expected to pave the way for addressing longstanding issues and revitalizing the accession process, bringing both parties closer to achieving their shared goals.