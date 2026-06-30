Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Tuesday that Türkiye's European Union membership remains a strategic objective as Turkish and EU officials stress their commitment to deepening cooperation across security, trade, migration and regional diplomacy during high-level talks in Ankara.

In a statement posted on X, Fidan said he was pleased to host European Commission Executive Vice President and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in Ankara.

Reiterating Ankara's long-standing position, Fidan said Türkiye remains committed to its goal of joining the European Union, describing membership as a strategic priority.

"We are ready to advance our relations with the European Union on this basis," Fidan noted.

He also called on the bloc to move relations forward on the basis of objective criteria and merit, without discrimination.

The sides discussed the full spectrum of Türkiye-EU relations, including foreign policy, connectivity, trade, migration and visa-related issues, Fidan said.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, the sides underlined the strategic importance of Türkiye-EU relations in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment, referring to Türkiye's status as an EU candidate country and emphasizing the partnership's role in promoting regional stability and economic resilience.

According to the statement, the discussions covered areas of shared interest, including economic and trade cooperation, connectivity, migration, security, and foreign and security policy challenges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit.

The officials also agreed on the importance of regional stability and good neighborly relations while exchanging views on a range of international issues, including the war in Ukraine, developments in Russia, the Middle East, Africa and the South Caucasus.

Regarding Cyprus, the parties expressed support for the efforts of the U.N. secretary-general to advance the settlement process. The EU side also reiterated the importance of strengthening the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights and maintaining high democratic standards within the framework of Türkiye's accession process.

Türkiye and the EU reaffirmed their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to pursuing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on international law. The statement noted that the EU side also stressed the importance of preventing the circumvention of EU sanctions by all states.

The two sides also agreed to coordinate complementary efforts aimed at promoting peace, prosperity and regional connectivity in the South Caucasus through concrete joint initiatives.

On security and defense, the officials emphasized the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation in a manner complementary to NATO.

The statement said both sides reaffirmed their determination to improve the implementation of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union while laying the groundwork for its long-discussed modernization. They also highlighted the importance of an inclusive and reciprocal industrial policy to strengthen the competitiveness and economic security of both Türkiye and the EU.

The officials agreed that Türkiye's possible participation in the Single Euro Payments Area, or SEPA, would bring mutual benefits.

The meeting also included discussions on the state of the Visa Liberalization Dialogue and practical issues related to visa application and processing procedures for Turkish citizens, a longstanding concern for Ankara.

Migration remained another key topic, with both sides acknowledging common challenges arising from the current geopolitical landscape and its potential impact on population movements. They pledged to strengthen cooperation on border management and combating migrant smuggling.

The joint statement also highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, energy, transportation and digitalization within the broader regional connectivity agenda. The parties welcomed the gradual resumption of the European Investment Bank's operations in Türkiye.

The officials agreed to reconvene before the end of the year for additional high-level dialogue meetings covering the economy, trade, migration and security, as well as health, science, innovation and agriculture, signaling a renewed effort to deepen engagement despite persistent differences over some political issues.

The delegation was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier on Tuesday and also held talks with other top officials, including Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.