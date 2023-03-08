The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the European Parliament for authorizing an anti-Türkiye demonstration by the supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said it is "unacceptable" for the European Parliament to allow acts supporting propaganda of a terrorist group that is included in the bloc's terrorist organizations list and openly targets Türkiye's unity and territorial integrity.

"This situation once again displays the European Parliament's hypocritical stance and insincerity in its anti-terror fight," the ministry said, adding that it also contradicts the bloc's international responsibilities.

The ministry also said that Türkiye expects all EU institutions and member-states to stand with Ankara in its fight against terrorist groups which pose a threat to international security.

PKK supporters have been known to hold demonstrations in front of the Council of Europe and EU institutions.

Türkiye has been frequently voicing concerns over European countries' tolerance toward the PKK, however, the terrorist organization still maintains a strong presence in the region, being able to hold rallies and engage in recruitment activities.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the U.S. and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG, which also has a presence in Europe, openly sanctioned by several governments, is the PKK's Syrian branch.