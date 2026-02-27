Türkiye and the Vatican have formalized a cooperation mechanism to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, in a move aimed at strengthening international efforts against illicit financial networks.

A memorandum of understanding between Türkiye’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and the Vatican City State’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority entered into force following a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Friday night.

Under the agreement, the two financial intelligence units will exchange information and analysis related to suspected money laundering, related predicate offenses and terrorist financing. The cooperation will facilitate information-sharing that may support investigations and prosecutions by competent authorities in both jurisdictions.

The two sides will share the widest possible range of available or obtainable financial intelligence, either upon request or spontaneously, based on the principle of reciprocity.

Officials say the agreement reflects Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to expand international cooperation against transnational financial crimes and disrupt the global funding networks of terrorist organizations.

Ankara has long emphasized that such cooperation is critical to counter the overseas financing activities of groups such as the PKK, which Turkish authorities say maintains fundraising, propaganda and logistical networks across Europe.

Turkish officials have repeatedly called on international partners to take stronger action against these structures, warning that financial flows generated abroad directly support the group’s activities.

The new arrangement with the Vatican is expected to enhance Türkiye’s broader strategy of building multilateral intelligence-sharing partnerships to curb illicit financial movements and strengthen the global fight against terrorism and organized crime.