Türkiye’s membership to the European Union will be a turning point both for the bloc and the world, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı said Monday.

“Even though Türkiye’s EU membership is a highly difficult, contested and questioned membership, it will be the most valuable and advantageous EU membership compared to others,” Kaymakcı said during a speech at Harran University in southern Şanlıurfa province.

Saying that Türkiye is one of the most important countries in the world with its strong history, geography, economy, art, sports and trade, Kaymakcı said: “Türkiye’s membership will be one that will bring enormous benefits not only to the EU but also to third parties.”

“I am not saying this to belittle any country. What will the EU membership of Czechia and Slovakia bring to the EU? I do not belittle, I support, I applaud, but Türkiye’s EU membership can make the EU and Türkiye global actors,” he added.

Underlining that the decision-making body of the European continent today is largely the EU, Kaymakcı continued: “The EU determines which country you will travel to, which country you will go to without a visa, and which product you will deliver under what conditions. This is a bitter truth, even if we don't like it. We will either be in the decision-making center within the system, or we will protect our sovereignty and interests, or we will have to implement the decisions made by the EU.”

Türkiye-EU relations are marked by disputes on several issues, including tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Türkiye’s role in Syria, the migrant crisis and the stalemate in Türkiye’s accession process to join the bloc.

Turkey has the longest history with the union and has had the longest negotiation process. The country signed an association agreement with the EU's predecessor in 1964, the European Economic Community (EEC), which is usually regarded as a first step to eventually becoming a candidate. Applying for official candidacy in 1987, Turkey had to wait until 1999 to be granted the status of a candidate country. For the start of the negotiations, however, Turkey had to wait for another six years, until 2005, a uniquely long process compared with other candidates.