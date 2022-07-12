Having an attitude against the freedom of education and worship of the Western Thrace Turks, Greece made it difficult for the community to perform the Bayram prayer together this holiday.

On the other hand, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whom President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said "no longer exists for me", visited Komotini (Gümülcine) last Friday and congratulated the people of the region for the holiday. The Athenian government did not hesitate to display its hypocritical stance again.

In Greece, Muslim Turks of Western Thrace gathered to perform the Eid prayer this holiday. However, they could not perform their prayers due to the lawless attitude of Greece.

Greece's Western Thrace region is home to a Muslim Turkish community of 150,000.

Turkey has long decried Greek violations of the rights of its Muslims and the Turkish minority, from closing mosques and shutting schools to not letting Muslim Turks elect their religious leaders.

The measures violate the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne as well as European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) verdicts, making Greece a state that flouts the law, Turkish officials say.