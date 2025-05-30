Without Türkiye’s involvement, the European Union is facing a “great threat” to its security, according to a top Turkish official.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum 2025, Deputy Defense Minister Suay Alpay underscored that Türkiye's geopolitical position and capabilities make it an essential partner for lasting peace and stability in a volatile region.

"A European Union without Türkiye is very incomplete," Alpay said. "Without Türkiye, the security of the European Union and Europe is under great potential threat."

Alpay urged the EU to fully recognize Türkiye's contributions to its security. "The European Union needs to act in an embracing and inclusive manner and abandon its old habits," he said.

This sentiment mirrors consistent high-level calls from Ankara. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called Türkiye's participation in European defense "essential," while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently said a sustainable security architecture "is only possible with Türkiye's participation."

Alpay emphasized Türkiye's proactive stance on international partnership, particularly with Europe. He underlined Türkiye's potential in defense technologies and called on European countries to cooperate.

"We are ready for much closer cooperation with Europe on this matter. We can evaluate our capabilities and potential together," said Alpay.

In parallel to Alpay's comments, a new comprehensive strategy for the Black Sea unveiled on Wednesday by the EU stressed "a coordinated approach with Türkiye, an EU partner of strategic importance and a candidate country, is also crucial."

Alpay's remarks come as the EU reconsiders its security posture amid signals of shifting U.S. commitments.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has criticized European nations for underfunding defense, urging greater investment in national capabilities. Similarly, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Europe should not assume a continued U.S. presence, calling for more burden-sharing among allies.

Preventing Ukraine war spillover

Alpay said that Black Sea stability should be maintained through regional ownership by littoral states, particularly by NATO members Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria.

He said these countries should lead in addressing regional challenges, guided by international law, particularly the 1936 Montreux Convention, which regulates passage through the Turkish Straits.

Alpay underlined the importance of the convention and said Türkiye's commitment to it was demonstrated following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said that Ankara officially identified the situation as a "war" just four days after the operation began, subsequently invoking Article 19 of the convention to close the Istanbul and Çanakkale Straits to warships of belligerent parties.

"The non-spillover of the war to the sea has been a result of Türkiye's extraordinary diligence," Alpay said.

Looking forward, Alpay cautioned against further militarization in the Black Sea, stating that additional military measures would "do nothing but further increase tension," calling for international dialogue.

He said Türkiye desires "a permanent and definitive peace" between Moscow and Kyiv, adding that Ankara "does not think a temporary cease-fire will solve much."

Trusted peacemaker

Türkiye's position as a reliable mediator continues to shape its regional diplomacy. Ankara's mediation between Ethiopia and Somalia, and contribution to peacebuilding through trilateral cooperation between the Serb, Croat and Bosnian communities in Bosnia-Herzegovina are some examples of this role.

Lately, Istanbul hosted Russia-Ukraine peace talks on May 16, the first direct high-level negotiations since the early months of the war. The warring parties agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, and Russia proposed the second round of talks to be held in Istanbul again on June 2.

Alpay attributed the international community's trust in Türkiye's role as a facilitator for peace to its consistent, "just, and equitable" approach.

He further elaborated that "the warring countries, as well as other countries participating in these negotiations, found Türkiye's ... adherence to international law and its obligations under international law from the very beginning as very noteworthy."

Türkiye will keep contributing to peace by leveraging its potential and engaging role in regional cooperation, Alpay said.