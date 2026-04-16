The European Commission said Thursday that Greece must investigate allegations that its police used masked migrants to forcibly push back other migrants toward the Turkish border, following a report by the BBC.

Commission spokesperson Magnus Brunner told reporters in Brussels that the EU executive was aware of the claims but stressed that examining such allegations falls under the responsibility of the member state concerned.

“It is for member states to investigate these reports, establish all the facts and ensure that appropriate action is taken in case of any violations,” Brunner said, adding that the commission did not have additional information on the specific case.

He underlined that while the management and protection of the EU’s external borders is primarily the responsibility of member states, it must be carried out in line with EU law and fundamental rights obligations.

Brunner also noted that border management operations are supported by Frontex, the bloc’s border agency, and financed through EU instruments, emphasizing that such activities must always respect fundamental rights.

The comments followed a report published on April 14 by the BBC, which said it had uncovered evidence suggesting that Greek police recruited migrants to assist in pushback operations targeting other migrants attempting to cross into Greece.

According to the report, internal police documents indicated that the practice may have taken place with the knowledge of senior officials. Witnesses cited in the report alleged that migrants were subjected to abuse, including beatings, theft and mistreatment, and that such practices may have been ongoing since at least 2020.

Allegations of pushbacks involving Greek authorities and Frontex have been widely reported since 2020, drawing criticism and prompting investigations in Brussels. Previous reports, supported by witness testimonies, video footage and satellite imagery, have documented incidents in which migrant boats in the Aegean Sea were intercepted, damaged or forced back toward Turkish waters.

Despite past inquiries concluding that safeguards to prevent fundamental rights violations were insufficient, allegations of pushbacks have continued to surface.

“Pushback” is a controversial and illegal practice, but Greece has repeatedly engaged in it, according to reports by human rights organizations monitoring migrant flow into Greece that escalated in the past decade.

Many boatloads of migrants attempt to make the dangerous sea crossing to reach the Greek islands from the Turkish coast, hoping to eventually make their way to prosperous European Union countries.

Others attempt to enter Greece by crossing the Maritsa (Meriç) River that runs along the land border between the two countries.