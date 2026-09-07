Finland and Türkiye are well positioned to deepen defense cooperation as NATO allies, former Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said, highlighting Türkiye’s military capabilities, defense industry and strategic location.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kaikkonen said Finland’s accession to NATO had opened new opportunities for bilateral defense ties between Helsinki and Ankara.

“As NATO allies, Finland and Türkiye are very well positioned to further deepen their defense cooperation,” Kaikkonen noted.

He described Türkiye as an important ally with strong military capabilities and a significant defense industry, noting its strategic position between Europe, the Black Sea and the Middle East.

Kaikkonen noted that a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation signed by the two countries could help further strengthen bilateral relations.

Addressing security in the Baltic Sea, Kaikkonen said Finland was prepared for different scenarios amid heightened regional tensions. NATO membership has strengthened Finland’s deterrence, he said, adding that the country would rely on its national defense forces and allied support in the event of military aggression.

Kaikkonen also pointed to NATO’s Baltic Sentry initiative, which was launched to strengthen surveillance and protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

Turning to European defense, he said the continent’s defense industry production remained below required levels, with the war in Ukraine exposing shortages in ammunition, air defense systems, drones, missiles and broader industrial capacity.

Kaikkonen also warned that Russia could reinforce forces operating under its Leningrad Military District over the next two to four years, depending on developments in Ukraine.

Russian forces stationed near Finland could eventually increase from around 30,000 to approximately 80,000 troops, he said, though a major buildup was unlikely while the war in Ukraine continued.

Kaikkonen said future relations between Russia, Northern Europe and NATO would depend on Moscow’s adherence to international law and agreements, adding that political dialogue between Europe and Russia would eventually be necessary.