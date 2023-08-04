A string of measures, particularly operations against migrant smugglers, led to a decline in irregular migration through Türkiye’s eastern border, head of a migrant studies center said.

The Van border, the longest border line between Türkiye and Iran, has been a major hub of irregular migration, particularly from Afghanistan. Professor Orhan Deniz, who heads Population and Migration Studies Center at Van province’s Yüzüncü Yıl University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday that a border wall still under construction, and more patrols and operations against suspects trafficking migrants lowered irregular migration numbers.

Irregular migration is a headache for Türkiye which lies between Asia and Europe. Every year, thousands arrive in the country, either to stay illegally or to cross into Europe secretly. Türkiye deported a total of 124,441 irregular migrants and facilitated the voluntary return of 58,758 Syrians to the safe zones in northern Syria last year, the Interior Ministry announced earlier. Data shared by the ministry revealed that this was the highest number of deportations in Türkiye’s history, up by some 161% compared to 2021.

Deniz said they are seeing a significant decline in the number of irregular migrants on the border since January. “You can see the difference in the figures in their visibility in Van as well. You could have spotted them everywhere in the past years but they are now moving around secretly. They are more invisible now as their number is thinning,” he said. Deniz pointed out that migrant smugglers are the main factor in the increasing number of irregular migrants. “In the past month alone, more than 300 migrant smugglers were detained and almost half of them were remanded in custody. This affected the smuggling. Nationwide operations against irregular migration and rising number of deportations also deter migrants,” he said.

He noted that certain areas are now seeing less irregular migration, such as Çaldıran, a district where a major part of the border wall was completed. “Migrants are now heading to other districts, like Başkale and Saray,” he said. Deniz also highlighted a change in the profile of migrants arriving in recent months, especially Afghan nationals. “When the Taliban came to power, people from the middle and upper class of the Afghan society were fleeing, from civil servants to police officers, teachers, military officers and doctors. Over time, this profile changed to people from poorer segments of society. The youth or those between the ages of 17 and 30, are making up the majority of irregular migrants now. In the past, people were fleeing Afghanistan because of security concerns. Nowadays, most migrants are economically motivated, they are looking for jobs,” he said.