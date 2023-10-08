Prominent experts on Turkish-Greek relations voiced optimism about the prospects of improved bilateral relations which have seen a significant thaw in recent months.

Recalling previous times of rapprochement between the two NATO allies in the 1980s, late 1990s and early 2000s, when resolution of disputes seemed likely, Mustafa Aydın, a professor of international relations at the Kadir Has University in Istanbul, emphasized that there is more reason for optimism this time around.

"Elections in both countries produced governments with strong popular mandates, who I hope will use this window of opportunity," he told Anadolu Agency (AA), adding that both sides are already aware of each other's concerns, limits and priorities.

Furthermore, according to Aydın, rapprochement with Greece is part of Türkiye's wider ongoing endeavor of improving relations with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel and Egypt.

He pointed out that Greece, which has only recently overcome a decade-long financial crisis, is also seeking a new role and place in the EU.

"In this context, it is important for Greece to have better relations with Türkiye so it can feel safe," Aydın said.

Additionally, uneasy relations with Türkiye have forced Greece to spend massive amounts on arms deals, which put a profound financial burden on the country, he added.

Therefore, Aydın said, there are strong reasons to be more hopeful about improved relations and actual solutions to the longstanding disputes between the two countries.

‘Condemned to live together'

Evantis Hatzivassiliou, a professor at the University of Athens, remarked that the countries ought to find a way to peacefully live together.

"There is no doubt Türkiye and Greece are condemned to live in the same geographical space. There is no way either of us could take our country and go someplace else," he said.

This realization was also behind previous moves for rapprochement, he said.

"It is the correct stand to make in bilateral relations to realize that sharing the same region, we also share major characteristics. We share common fears and common hopes. And also a common culture," he emphasized.

Lessons of history

Pointing to the excellent bilateral relations from 1930 to 1955, Enis Tulca, a professor at the Galatasaray University in Istanbul, said history proves that converging interests can bring Türkiye and Greece together.

It is important to remember that the period of cordial relations started just seven years after the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, he said.

"Bilateral relations at the time reached a peak in 1934. In January, Eleftherios Venizelos nominated Mustafa Kemal Atatürk for the Nobel Peace Prize," Tulca said.

"In February, the Balkan Entente, the mutual defense agreement between Greece, Türkiye, Romania and Yugoslavia, was signed. In the same year, Greece asked Türkiye to allow the Turkish Embassy in Iran's capital Tehran to represent Greek interests as well."

Türkiye also sent vast amounts of humanitarian aid to Greece during the German occupation of the country from 1941-1944, which led to the death of hundreds of thousands of Greeks due to starvation, he added. It’s a sentiment echoed earlier this year when both nations stood by each other following natural disasters.

The two neighbors are in a region full of challenges, but they can again achieve the excellent relations they had decades ago, Tulca concluded.

Ankara and Athens are reviving their high-level strategic peace talks with an upcoming summit in Thessaloniki in December, which is expected to be an important leap in bilateral ties.

Both sides have warned against steps and statements that could damage the current environment of trust as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to maintain the positive atmosphere after holding two rare face-to-face meetings.