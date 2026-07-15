The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) left its low-ranking members to fend for themselves after counterterrorism operations in Türkiye reduced its clout. Its high-ranking figures, however, enjoy a comfortable life in the U.S. The country, where the now-deceased FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen lived for decades, became a safe haven for the group, especially after 2014. Starting that year, when it came under fresh scrutiny in Türkiye, the terrorist group helped its top figures to flee abroad. The Western countries embraced them.

Top cadres of FETÖ and their families have been living as fugitives since then, but theirs have been more comfortable compared to those of other crimes. They managed to secure long-term residence permits and a life of luxury, as indicated by photos and images of their posh residences and wedding ceremonies of FETÖ members abroad.

In the meantime, influential names of FETÖ abroad advised “patience” to other members facing legal proceedings in Türkiye and told them that the prison terms they were handed down and their life in hiding were just “an earthly test,” tapping into religious jargon the group skillfully used for years to disguise its ambitions to seize power. The stark divide between the lives of those abroad and those imprisoned in Türkiye eventually led to infighting in the group, with criticism mounting against “elder brothers” living comfortably in the United States from low-ranking members.

Among those living in the United States are Barbaros Kocakurt, a member of FETÖ’s so-called “executive council,” and Ismail Büyükçelebi, another top figure of the group, who are currently on trial in Türkiye. Both men and their families live in New Jersey, U.S. New Jersey is also home to the family of Adil Öksüz, a former lecturer who orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt of FETÖ with military infiltrators. Abdülhadi Yıldırım, the brother-in-law of Öksüz who lives in the United States, purchased the new residence of the Öksüz family with funds from FETÖ. The family of Hakan Çiçek, another civilian who helped mastermind the coup attempt with Öksüz, also lives in the U.S., financing their lives with FETÖ funds.

FETÖ’s top figures turned to commerce to fund the group in the U.S. and are active in several businesses, from IT companies to furniture and food companies. Temel Alsancak, Osman Hilmi Özdil, Hamza Sevinç, Özcan Aytuluner and Ismail Kokuroğlu are just a few FETÖ figures who set up businesses in the U.S. Their capital was also provided by FETÖ’s own funds, believed to be created through past donations by unsuspecting sympathizers of the group.

The terrorist group also pays “salaries” to its top names, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000, according to the security sources. The 12 members of the “executive council” of FETÖ are among the highest-paid figures of the terrorist group.

After the 2024 death of Fetullah Gülen, however, the terrorist group has been embroiled in internal strife, which manifested itself in social media battles between members. Losing its central authority after the failure of the coup, the terrorist group appears to be heading into a dissolution process.

The leadership struggles and deep internal rifts that had long been concealed within the group's senior ranks became fully exposed after Gülen’s death.

Power struggle

A fierce power struggle has emerged between the group known as the "mollas," which seeks to control the group's vast financial resources and administrative structure, and its Europe- and U.S.-based factions.

In particular, the rivalry over the distribution of power between senior figures such as Cevdet Türkyolu, regarded as Gülen's closest confidant, and Mustafa Özcan, who is said to have overseen the group's financial network, has triggered a major crisis of confidence among members, accompanied by mutual accusations of internal purges.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Aymaz, a key figure in FETÖ’s European network, has reportedly been working to consolidate control over its financial and operational activities across Europe.

Disputes over the management of multimillion-dollar real estate holdings and the group's international education network have divided it into regional power centers.

As rank-and-file members have begun to lose their loyalty to FETÖ and financial contributions have declined, ownership disputes have erupted over schools and foundations operating internationally.

Following Gülen's death, disintegration within the lower ranks accelerated, while allegations of corruption and the embezzlement of organizational funds evolved into public exchanges and mutual accusations on social media.

Social media posts in which senior members accuse one another of corruption, misappropriating funds and collaborating with foreign intelligence services in an effort to gain control of foundation assets and real estate reportedly worth billions of dollars have highlighted the scale of the group’s internal breakdown and what supporters of this view describe as an ongoing process of fragmentation.

Former members have also begun publishing documents related to previously concealed clandestine operations, alleged blackmail materials, and claims of internal misconduct through social media platforms. According to these accounts, the disclosures have exposed FETÖ’s past activities while demonstrating that trust and loyalty within its ranks have largely collapsed.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was first targeted by the group while he was serving as intelligence chief, said the group’s date of expiration is long overdue.

Fidan said they continue to work around the clock to prevent FETÖ from carrying out illegitimate activities, espionage, and actions aimed against Türkiye in the countries where the group operates.

"FETÖ is now a group whose period of usefulness has come to an end. Despite this, it continues its struggle against the state. It continues its campaign against the leaders elected by the people to govern the country. In doing so, it also cooperates with international malign power centers. This is a disgrace. At present, the group's leaders are effectively holding a group of people hostage. These individuals are living in exile abroad. They need to wake up, break free from the illusion they have been living under, rediscover genuine love for their homeland, embrace true religious belief and practice, renew their loyalty to their nation and state, and stand up against the group. As long as they do not rebel against the group, it will continue to exploit their existence to serve foreign intelligence services and maintain its value in the eyes of those actors,” Fidan stated.