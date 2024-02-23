The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which disguised itself for years a charity movement, runs a similar scheme in Germany now. After its “charities” that funded the group in Türkiye were shut down, FETÖ founded another one: Time to Help e.V.

Time to Help, which collaborated with Red Cross societies in Ukraine and Libya, also tried to block the donations to the Turkish Red Crescent and Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) for victims of the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

FETÖ brainwashed recruits in Türkiye and abroad by exploiting religion and carried out a brutal coup attempt in 2016 in the country through its infiltrators in the military. A few years before the coup attempt, authorities started shutting down so-called “charity organizations” and other nongovernmental organizations associated with FETÖ. Investigations have shown that those organizations funneled money to members of the group, to be used in illegal activities. A former staff of Kimse Yok Mu (Is There Anybody), an association run by FETÖ, confessed in one investigation that they collected money from unsuspecting donors for Africa and sent them “fake photos” of aid activities. Time To Help is also active in Africa where it sets up water wells for disadvantaged communities. The charity seeks donations of up to 4,100 euros per well but builds them for a lower price through companies it works with, pocketing the remaining donations.

After the 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, it launched an aid campaign and funneled an unknown amount of cash it collected to people linked to FETÖ in Türkiye.

Time To Help collaborates with a Catholic charity in South Sudan and delivered aid to Libya after the September 2023 floods, coordinating aid with forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar. For Ukraine, it works with the Ukrainian Red Cross and German Red Cross and delivers aid through its campaigns for war-torn Ukraine, while funneling a large amount of cash it collected for these campaigns to FETÖ members.

The charity also assists members of the terrorist group seeking to flee Türkiye in the face of investigations. It guides them on how to take shelter abroad and secretly delivers cash to FETÖ members to help them illegally travel to European countries.