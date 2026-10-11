The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) will wrap up a multiweek exercise in the capital, Ankara, on Oct. 22, with a distinguished visitors’ day scheduled for this week. The exercise is in the spotlight as an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of locally produced weapons.

Held in Ankara’s Polatlı district, which has long been home to an artillery school, the exercise involves units from all branches of the military, including the Air Force and the Naval Forces.

In the region where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk led an outnumbered army against invading Greek forces 105 years ago, the TSK has had the opportunity to test new weapons and hone its shooting skills. Weapons and defense systems tested during the exercise include the Boran howitzer, the Karaok anti-tank weapon system, electronic warfare equipment, and armed and unarmed drones. A total of 95 weapons and weapons systems are being used in the exercise, while 104 different types of weapons and defense systems are on display in an exhibition area. The Turkish Stars, the military’s aerobatic team, will also perform on Oct. 15 as part of the exercise.

Soldiers test the Karaok anti-tank weapon during the exercise, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

During the exercise, targets at various ranges were hit using sniper rifles of different calibers and specifications. The firing drills employed the domestically developed KNT 76 and Bora 12 rifles chambered in 7.62 mm, the KN12 in 8.59 mm and the KALE-KSR 50 in 12.7 mm.

The 105 mm Boran lightweight towed howitzer, designed for airborne transport and used in counterterrorism operations and challenging terrain, was another highlight of the exercise. It began entering service in 2022 and is equipped with modern artillery systems that enable it to determine its own position and orientation. Capable of firing in 360 degrees, deploying in as little as one minute and firing six to eight rounds per minute, Boran can also conduct direct-fire missions at night and provide close protection thanks to its direct-fire sighting system.

The exercise featured a wounded personnel evacuation and firing drill demonstrating cooperation between an unmanned ground vehicle and a tank. According to the scenario, after the tank reached the wounded person and deployed a smoke screen, the unmanned, modular Palem ground vehicle transported the casualty to a safe area.

Targets were also hit using Panter howitzers during the exercise. Developed using domestic resources and capabilities, the Panter howitzer was integrated into 88 tactical wheeled vehicles in 2025, contributing to the TSK’s firepower and mobility.

The 155 mm Panter howitzer can engage targets at distances of up to 40 kilometers (24.85 miles) with a five-person crew. Its ability to change positions in as little as two minutes enhances its mobility and survivability on the battlefield.

The Karaok anti-tank weapon system was also showcased during the exercise. Developed entirely by Türkiye’s Roketsan using domestic resources and capabilities, Karaok is a third-generation, short-range guided anti-tank weapon featuring a fire-and-forget capability.