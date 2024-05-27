First lady Emine Erdoğan described Israel’s airstrike on a Rafah tent camp on Sunday as “one of the greatest betrayals to mankind’s dignity.”

The attack killed more than 40 Palestinians, mostly women and children, who took shelter at the site in tents after fleeing their homes under the earlier bombardments of Israeli forces.

Erdoğan called Israel “a perpetrator of genocide,” adding that they should know that “every human being it killed” fueled the fire for the struggle against it in the hearts of people of conscience across the world. “Death of every innocent person will only lead to another thousand Palestinians to stand stronger for freedom and justice,” she said in a social media post on Monday. “This Zionist plot and narcissism, which sees the killing of children as fodder for their unrealistic, unjust plan, will ultimately fail,” she said.

The first lady emphasized that Israel’s barbaric acts reminded the world to stand united more decisively for peace and justice. “We will not let this savagery be forgotten so that there won’t be any more dark nights in lands soaked with the blood of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. I pray to Allah to help the people of Palestine,” she stated.